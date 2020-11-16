Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover drops as low as $599 in this early Black Friday deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market when bundled with Microsoft's excellent Type Cover. If you're shopping around for a versatile tablet that can easily handle all of your computing needs, chances are, this early Black Friday deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $799 from Best Buy. This is one of the best deals we've seen on this particular configuration which includes the black Type Cover and typically retails for $1,299, so you're saving a total of $230 and scoring one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals you can get.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Platinum (128GB): was $1,029 now $799 @ Best Buy

This tablet deal slashes $230 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824-pixel) touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Matte Black (256GB): was $1,329 now $999 @ Best Buy

This tablet deal knocks $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) touchscreen LCD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Platinum (128GB): was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy This tablet deal slashes $360 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) touchscreen LCD, Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 can be used as a standalone tablet, but paired with the excellent Type Cover from Microsoft, as it is in this deal, it becomes a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we praised it for its premium design, overall performance and vivid display. One of our complaints was that the keyboard is sold separately, a problem nicely solved by this bundle deal which is also shaving quite a bit off the full retail price.

At 12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds, the Surface Pro 7 is just a bit larger than the Surface Pro X (11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches), but it offers considerably more utility due to the current limitations of Windows on ARM.

Battery-wise, the fully charged Surface Pro 7 lasted 7 hours and 52 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which just misses the category average of 8:14. It's not a great result, but neither is it a deal-breaker.

Fortunately, it still has that handy magnetic Surface Connect port for charging with magnetic charging all the rage again thanks to Apple's MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12. A USB Type-C port, USB 3.1 Type-A and the headphone/mic jack round out the ports giving you future-proofing and legacy support.

At up to $360 off, depending on your configuration, the Surface Pro 7 is an excellent choice for those that want a do-it-all 2-in-1 laptop that can also easily become a standalone tablet.