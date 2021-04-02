Surface Laptop 3 with 256GB SSD falls to $880

The Surface Laptop 3 may be showing its age, however, it's still one of the best Surface devices to buy. And for a limited time, you can own our favorite Microsoft laptop for a fraction of the price.

Currently, Amazon has the Surface Laptop 3 with 256GB SSD on sale for just $879.99. This machine normally sells for $1,300, so you're saving $420. It's a great price for this configuration and one of the best Surface deals we've seen in a while. Quantities are moving fast, so if it sells out Walmart has it on sale for $899.

Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (256GB): was $1,300 now $880 @ Amazon

This deal takes $420 off Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop 3. This slim and stylish machine has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Walmart has it on sale for $899.View Deal

The Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops around. It's also a more affordable alternative to Apple's MacBook Air. The Surface Laptop 3 in this deal features a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we love this PC's elegant premium design, sharp, vivid display, and overall solid performance. We gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 is a classy and modern-looking notebook made of premium materials. Just like Apple's lightweight, stylish laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 sports a sleek, minimalist look characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces.

As with most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's port selection includes just the basics. You get a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack on board for connecting wired headphones, headphones or a microphone.

At 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

This Surface Laptop 3 deal is just for you, if you're looking for a premium laptop under $900.