Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller hits $39 record low price

If you're looking for a cheap Xbox Wireless controller for your PC gaming or for your Xbox One console, listen up. For a limited time, you can score this must-have gaming accessory for an all-time low price.

Right now, you can get yourself a special edition Xbox Wireless Controller (Arctic Camo) for just $39. Usually, this Xbox controller retails for $69.99, so that's a $31 discount. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this wireless controller and one of the best gaming deals in town. By comparison, it's $26 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the exact same controller.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller deal

Microsoft Xbox Wireless SE Controller (Arctic Camo): was $70 now $39 @ Walmart

The Xbox Artic Special Edition wireless controller features a rugged white and grey translucent design, button mapping and an etched trigger grip. It's equipped with a 3.5mm headset jack as well as Bluetooth for versatile connectivity. It works with Xbox One Series X|S Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and tablets.View Deal

The Microsoft Xbox Controller is one of the best PC controllers to buy. It has a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, snappy buttons and four-way cross style D-pad.

Just like the standard all-black Xbox wireless controller, it connects to your Windows 10 computer via Bluetooth. The only difference is that this translucent white and gray camo finish looks a whole lot cooler.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres. Button mapping, an ergonomic design and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience. Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves gaming accuracy, control and comfort —even when your hands get sweaty.

As with all Xbox deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.