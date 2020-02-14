Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are $98 off

Rumors of Sony's next-gen WH-1000XM4 headphones are circulating all over the Internet. But if you can't wait till Sony makes an official announcement, one retailer is slashing the price of the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3s.

Currently, Newegg has the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones on sale for $251.49. Normally $349.99, that's $98 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones. (They briefly hit $220 during the holiday season).

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $251 @ Newegg

At $98 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to move. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. View Deal

Sony manufacturers some of the best wireless headphones around and the WH-1000XM3s are a prime example. Boasting a cozy design, 40mm drivers, 30 hour battery life, and top notch noise cancellation, they're the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

In sister site Tom's Guide's Sony WH-1000XM3 review, the headphones' class-leading sound and stellar noise cancellation earned them an Editor's Choice award.

In real-world usage, the WH-1000XM3s silenced much of the noisy, bustling streets of midtown New York City. Their dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them the edge over the Bose QC35 IIs.

At $251, the Sony WH-1000MX3s are a solid option for anyone who wants premium sound, comfort, and some of the best noise cancelling tech around.