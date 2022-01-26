Trending

Sony wireless headphones fall to $98 — includes free portable battery charger

Save big with this Sony wireless headphones bundle

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones
(Image credit: Sony )

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones deliver great sound, comfort and long battery life. If you're on the hunt for cheaper Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives or just a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones under $100,  here's a deal you'll like. 

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones for $98 from Adorama via Amazon. The retailer is tossing in a free 20m,000mAh Energizer portable battery and a microfiber cleaning cloth. The headphones alone retail for $179, whereas the power bank retails for $40, so you're saving over $122. This is the second lowest price we've seen these headphones drop to and one of the best headphone deals out there. 

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones with Portable Battery Bundle: was $179 now $98 @ Amazon

Save $122 on this Sony WH-CH710N Wireless headphones with portable battery bundle.  are among the best in its class. Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphone feature 30mm drivers, a comfortable design, and up to 35 hours of battery life. If you're looking for an affordable way to enjoy distraction-free listening, these are the headphones you want.

Sony's WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones offer long-lasting listening comfort. Besides smart noise blocking, they feature 30mm drivers, a comfortable design, and up to 35 hours of battery life. 

Although we didn't test these headphones, Sony WH-CH710N reviews in the form of customer feedback average 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied owners praise their Great sound, decent noise-cancellation, and value for the price. And what's more, hands-free calling lets you enjoy crystal clear sound while voice assistant support makes it easy to communicate with contacts or play music.

I own these headphones and used them daily before upgrading to the XB-900N and can confirm that they sound great and do a great job at blocking out surrounding noise. 

Overall, Sony's WH-CH710N wireless ear cans are a solid pick up if you don't want to spend a fortune on over-ear style headphones. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you grab it while you can. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  