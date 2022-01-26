Sony wireless headphones fall to $98 — includes free portable battery charger

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones deliver great sound, comfort and long battery life. If you're on the hunt for cheaper Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives or just a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones under $100, here's a deal you'll like.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones for $98 from Adorama via Amazon. The retailer is tossing in a free 20m,000mAh Energizer portable battery and a microfiber cleaning cloth. The headphones alone retail for $179, whereas the power bank retails for $40, so you're saving over $122. This is the second lowest price we've seen these headphones drop to and one of the best headphone deals out there.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones with Portable Battery Bundle: was $179 now $98 @ Amazon

Save $122 on this Sony WH-CH710N Wireless headphones with portable battery bundle. are among the best in its class. Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphone feature 30mm drivers, a comfortable design, and up to 35 hours of battery life. If you're looking for an affordable way to enjoy distraction-free listening, these are the headphones you want.

Sony's WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones offer long-lasting listening comfort. Besides smart noise blocking, they feature 30mm drivers, a comfortable design, and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Although we didn't test these headphones, Sony WH-CH710N reviews in the form of customer feedback average 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied owners praise their Great sound, decent noise-cancellation, and value for the price. And what's more, hands-free calling lets you enjoy crystal clear sound while voice assistant support makes it easy to communicate with contacts or play music.

I own these headphones and used them daily before upgrading to the XB-900N and can confirm that they sound great and do a great job at blocking out surrounding noise.

Overall, Sony's WH-CH710N wireless ear cans are a solid pick up if you don't want to spend a fortune on over-ear style headphones. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you grab it while you can.