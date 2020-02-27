Samsung's best tablet is about to get a cheaper version

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the best tablet running Android on the market by a significant margin. But to get one you'll need to spend $649, or close to iPad Pro prices.

Fortunately, Samsung looks poised to release a cheaper version of the tablet called the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Spotted by MySmartPrice, an official Bluetooth certification lists "Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite" as the product name for an upcoming device. This is as close as you can get to confirming the device without an official announcement from Samsung.

The only other bit of information provided by the listing is that the slate will come with Bluetooth 5.0, the latest standard for the wireless protocol. We also know the official model number: SM-P615.

Model numbers don't typically mean much but, as TechRadar points out, we've seen this SM-P615 before in leaked benchmarks. Take what we know of SM-P615 and combine it with the official product name and you can start to paint the picture around the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs

If previous SM-P615 leaks are accurate, then the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be powered by an Exynos 9611, a mid-range processor developed late last year.

Samsung typically opts for Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in its higher-end products and reserve its in-house Exynos processors for mid- and low-range tablets, like the Galaxy Tab A.

Other specs include 4GB of RAM (down from 6GB in the Tab S6) and 128GB of storage. Of course, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will run Android 10 and hopefully feature Samsung's DeX mode desktop interface.