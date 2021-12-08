Razer's RGB cooling fan with MagSafe is specifically made for iPhone gaming

If you're stuck on gift ideas for the holidays, Razer's new RGB cooling fan for iPhone and Android users will make the perfect present for any smartphone gamer. Better yet, the iPhone edition comes with MagSafe.



The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is the company's new RGB-lit smartphone accessory, boasting 12 customizable RGB LEDs, a thermoelectric cooling tile with heat sink to draw heat away from the smartphone, along with a seven-blade fan with up to 6400 RPM. For those with an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, you'll want to grab the MagSafe compatible version.

For Android users, the cooling fan comes with a universal clamp to fit on the back of their phones. It's not often we get a gamer-focused cooling fan for iPhone, seeing as Apple's powerful A14 and A15 Bionic keep the phone cool. However, on those long mobile gaming sessions when playing demanding titles on Apple Arcade, Razer's cooling fan may be right up your alley.

The RGB cooling fan also comes with a USB-C power port and a 1.5-meter USB-C cable, which means it doesn't appear to be powered by a battery. If that's the case, the fan will need to be plugged into a USB-C compatible power source, which isn't ideal for mobile gamers when traveling.



For iPhone and Android mobile gamers looking for more RGB light effects in their life, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is now available for $59.99 over on Razer's main website. If you're looking to go all-in on mobile gaming, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is an ideal option. For iPhone gamers looking to get a better handle on gaming, check out the Backbone One.