Razer Blade Stealth 13 hits $1,299 record low price in epic gaming laptop deal

Razer's Blade Stealth 13 is the best gaming laptop for gamers who want to get things done. And for a limited time, the world's first gaming ultrabook is on sale for an all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $1,299. Typically, it fetches $1,799, so that's $500 in savings and this gaming laptop's lowest price ever. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all year.

Now $500 off, the Razer Blade Stealth is at its lowest price ever. This gaming laptop boasts a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.

The Blade Stealth in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU handles graphics.

In our Razer Blade Stealth 13 review, we praise the laptop's slick, attractive chassis, powerful audio and good gaming performance.

By design, the Blade Stealth retains the same svelte aesthetics and aluminum build as previous-gen models. Just about the only visible difference is that Razer’s signature green three-headed snake logo is semi-glossy black instead. Under the lid sits an RGB keypad with dual side speakers.

During real-world tests, the Stealth’s speakers delivered room-filling, clean sound. It was also great at juggling multiple tasks without any signs of slowing down. Even with 25 Google Chrome tabs open — some streaming YouTube or Twitch videos and others with Google Docs or Tweetdeck, it never wavered.

With a weight of 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.3 x 0.6-inches, the Blade Stealth is as slim as its competitors. It's on par with the Apple MacBook Pro (3.1 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and slightly heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

So if you're in the market for an ultraportable gaming machine that's suitable for productivity, the Blade Stealth 13 is worth considering.

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so don't hesitate too long.