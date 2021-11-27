Price drop! This $700 HP 17z laptop is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $1,000

The HP 17z laptop is one of the best HP Black Friday deals under $1,000. And since Black Friday deals are still underway, it's also one of the best Black Friday laptop deals, period.

Newegg is currently offering the latest HP 17z laptop for just $700. That's $450 off the normal price of $1,150 and overall it's a pretty powerful machine for the money.

HP 17z Black Friday deal

HP 17z Laptop: was $1,150 now $700 @ Newegg HP 17z Laptop: was $1,150 now $700 @ Newegg

HP 17z: 'Tis the season for desktop replacements, and this 17-inch powerhouse from HP is a great tool for both work and play. 16GB of memory means zippy startups, and under the hood you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, a 512GB SSD, and a beautiful HD+ touchscreen. It's a premium machine at an affordable price.

The HP 17z laptop is a solid pick for multimedia mavens everywhere, and it's one of the best HP Black Friday deals you can still get your paws on this weekend. HP packs in a generous 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU (overclockable to 4 GHz), 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SDD storage. Whether you want it for light gaming, hardcore productivity, or casual Netflix stuff, you can't go wrong at this price point.

While we've yet to test this specific model, HP laptops are known for competent specs, comfortable keyboards, and fantastically functional touchscreens. And while there aren't many user reviews for this laptop on Newegg's website just yet, those you'll find are mostly positive, with happy customers reporting zippy load times, a large, responsive trackpad, and decent battery life to boot.

As for ports, HP 17z laptop is armed with a USB 2.0 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone/mic jack. Sorry, no memory card slots here.