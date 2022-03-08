Where to pre-order the iPad Air 5 starting March 11

iPad Air 5 pre-order floodgates officially open Friday, March 11. The new iPad Air's release date is set for March 18 — prices start at $599.
The new iPad Air improves upon its predecessor in many ways. It delivers faster performance, more storage, upgraded cameras, and enhanced battery life.
The iPad Air 5 is significantly faster than the 2020 iPad Air and packs twice as much storage.
It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera and 12MP FaceTime camera.
Apple's M1 8-core chip alongside 8-core graphics translates to faster performance and smoother gaming over its predecessor. Like its siblings, the new iPad Air 5 features Touch ID and Apple Pay for fast and secure payments.
If you want to be among the first to own Apple's new tablet, you can pre-order the iPad Air 5 starting March 11.
