New iPad Air returns to its all-time low at $559 in early Amazon Black Friday deal

The new iPad Air is Apple's fastest tablet yet. And in a boon to consumers, the slate is matching its lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal. As the first Apple device to house the brand's A14 Bionic chip, it's likely going to fly off the virtual shelves.

Amazon currently has the base 64GB model Apple iPad Air (2020) on sale for $559. Normally $599, that's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The iPad Air (2020) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. This just-released tablet is currently $40 off at Walmart. View Deal

Apple's iPad Air is the best tablet for most people and the best iPad to buy according to our reviewer. The tablet in this deal packs a 10.9-inch Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of memory, and now features support for the Apple Pencil Gen 2 and Magic Keyboard.

In our iPad Air (2020) review, we loved its sleek design and thinner bezels along with its loud, clear speakers. Battery life was another highlight as it lasted 10 hours and 29 minutes in the Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the iPad Air a high rating of 4.5 out 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

The iPad Air, like the iPhone 12 models, saw a massive redesign this year to more closely resemble the iPad Pro. The tablet's redesigned form factor gives it that same squared-off look that ensures it stands out from the crowd and delivers a more immersive experience thanks to the reduced bezels.

At 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pound, the iPad Air is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and roughly the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds). The 11-inch iPad Pro has almost the same dimensions and weight as the iPad Air, coming in at 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches and 1 pound.

The new iPad Air is unquestionably the iPad to buy right now as it includes virtually all of the best features of the 11-inch iPad Pro for far less.