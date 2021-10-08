New Galaxy Tab S7 FE hits record low deal price of $466

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a formidable iPad Air alternative. This week, Samsung's premium tablet gets its first discount in Amazon's Epic Daily Deals pre-Black Friday sale.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE on sale for $466. Normally, this tablet retails for $529, so that's $63 in savings. This its lowest price ever, which makes it one of the best Samsung deals of the season.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $467 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $63 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Amazon. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best tablets and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no slouch. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

As we state in our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display and S Pen stylus. We were also floored by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 FE an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches).

Now $63 off, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid choice if you're on the hunt for a versatile, premium tablet.