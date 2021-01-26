Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price, release date and specs revealed — What you need to know

Microsoft has been patient in releasing any details for its highly-anticipated Surface Laptop 4, but now we may have a release window of Spring 2021. Although, this upcoming model may not exactly be what we've been wanting for.



Courtesy of Windows Central, new details have been revealed about the Surface Laptop 4, or perhaps, the Surface Laptop 3 Plus — much like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus. While Microsoft released a business version of the Pro 7 called the Pro 7 Plus, at this time, it is expected that its next laptop will be aimed at both the consumer and commercial markets so it'll likely be called the Surface Laptop 4.

Here's what we know about the potential Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, and you'll find many of the rumors so far are true (according to these leaks).

The next Surface Laptop is set to be released in Spring 2021, and more precisely, sometime in mid-April. Pricing will be similar to its older Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999 for the 13.5-inch model, which will now come with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor (more on that later), and for the 15-inch model, expect prices starting at $1,299.



This comes as no surprise considering Microsoft has been fairly consistent with its pricing for its first three Surface Laptops. The same can't be said about its release date, but there was a slight hint after its Surface Neo was pushed back to 2021, too.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Design and features

There will be minimal changes when it comes to the design and features of the Surface Laptop 4, which gives us some reason to believe that this model may be named the Surface Laptop 3 Plus.



According to the leak, the next Surface Laptop will have no design changes, meaning its chassis will remain exactly the same, along with its keyboard, trackpad layout, display resolution and bezel size.



However, there have been notable upgrades, including better Dolby Atmos support, along with expected better battery life due to the better processors the Surface Laptop 4 will boast.



If you've been a fan of the Cobalt Blue color, we've got bad news as it will be replaced with an Ice Blue color seen with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. In fact, future Microsoft Surface models will only see Ice Blue models.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Specs

The specs of the Surface Laptop 4 will be the biggest changes, and ones we are confident in. The new models will feature Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake i5 and i7 CPU processors, along with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. That's definitely a step up from what was leaked last year.



What's more, there will be a new Surface Laptop with custom "Surface Edition" AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors. There is no information on whether they will be based on the AMD Ryzen 4000 or AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs. However, AMD chips will be found in both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 models. So, that's always good news.



Whether this is a simple 'plus' upgrade or Microsoft is bidding its time to bring out a full-fledged Microsoft Surface laptop 4, all we can do is speculate. In the meantime, check out the best AMD Ryzen laptops in 2021.