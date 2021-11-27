Metroid Dread drops to $49 in Black Friday weekend deal

Good news if you were hoping for a Metroid Dread price drop this season. Black Friday weekend continues to offer stellar Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals still available. Here's one in particular you may want to investigate...

ANTonline continues to offer Metroid Dread for $49. Normally, you'd expect to pay $59 for this game, so that's $10 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Metroid Dread since its October 2021 release date.

Newer Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so be sure to snap up this continuation of a classic for less.

Metroid Dread Black Friday deal

Don't miss $10 off this highly anticipated game continuing the story of our favorite galactic bounty hunter Samus Aran.

Metroid Dread is the newest game in the classic Metroid franchise. Fans waited for this game for years. 19 years, to be exact. And according to many fans, it was well worth the wait.

Join Samus in her journey to discover the source of strange transmissions coming from a remote planet harboring dangerous parasites. Retaining the side-scrolling gameplay style of the original games, Metroid Dread takes us on another immersive adventure with a few new exciting mechanics sprinkled in.

