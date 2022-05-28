Memorial Day laptop deal: Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen CPU for $469

The best Memorial Day laptop deals offer the lowest prices of the season on select configurations. And for a limited time, the Asus ZenBook 14 — one of the best 14-inch laptops out there, is more affordable than ever.

Among Best Buy's Memorial Day deals is the Asus ZenBook 14 Ryzen Laptop for $469 (opens in new tab). Normally, it sells for $719, so that's $250 off and the ZenBook 14's lowest price ever.

The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Suitable for light gaming, it houses Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

The ideal laptop for college students, the Asus ZenBook is powerful, durable, ultra portable and now — under $500. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Suitable for light gaming, it houses Nvidia's GeForce MX450 GPU.

While we didn't test this AMD model, in our Asus ZenBook 14 (Intel) review, we praised its solid performance, crisp speakers and colorful display. We expect the laptop in this deal to deliver strong performance for everyday productivity and entertainment applications.

From its military-grade durability to its powerful performance, the Asus ZenBook 14 is a product of thoughtful engineering. Built for maximum productivity, the ZenBook 14 provides a comfortable typing experience and rated battery life of up to 10 hours on a full belly.

For such a portable laptop, connectivity is ample on the ZenBook 14. It supplies you with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. There's also a 3.5mm jack onboard for connecting wired headphones or speakers. Measuring 12.6 x 7.8 x 0.7 inches with a weight of 2.7 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is one of the lighter 14-inch laptops out there. It's on par with the Acer Swift 3 (2.6 pounds, 12.7 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches), and lighter than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches).

At just $469, the Asus ZenBook 14 ticks off all the boxes if you're looking for portability, durability and power.