MacBook Air 2019 deal takes $350 off Apple's cheapest laptop

The new Apple MacBook Air 2020 replaces the MacBook Air 2019, which is still one of the best laptops you can buy. We're starting to see steep discounts on this previous-gen Apple laptop as retailers make way for its successor.

Best Buy currently has the MacBook Air 2019 on sale for $949.99. Normally, this laptop retails for $1,299.99, so $350 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook configuration.

This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this month and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users. It offers ample power for everything from work to content streaming. You can save $350 on the Core i5/8GB/256GB SSD version at Best Buy for a limited time.

The lightweight MacBook Air is one of the best ultrabooks you can own.

The MacBook Air on sale features a 13.3-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive.

In our MacBook Air 2019 review, we found its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio impressive. What it lacks in speed, it makes up for in endurance and we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

At 2.8 pounds, the 2019 MacBook Air is on par with similar travel-friendly laptops like the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's a tad lighter than its sibling, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

In terms of performance, the MacBook Air's CPU 8th-gen Intel Y-series chip and 8GB RAM combo is suitable for day-to-day multitasking in the classroom or the boardroom.

When it comes to ports, the MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one of which is for charging the notebook. It also has a built-in headphone jack so you can listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones.

At $350 off, the MacBook Air is a solid deal if you're looking for a stylish everyday laptop with a great display.