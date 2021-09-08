Logitech's new all-in-one dock transforms a docking station into a noise-canceling speaker

Logitech introduced a one-of-a-kind docking station that not only cleans up your work-from-home setup but acts as a noise-canceling speaker that aims to make video conferencing and meetings easier to take control of.



The all-in-one Logi Dock is a hybrid docking station that packs unique meeting controls and a speakerphone, along with seven different ports that can charge up to five peripherals and supports two monitors. Better yet, it all connects by using one cable connection on your laptop — and it charges it, too.

Priced at $399 and expected to be available this winter, the Logi Dock features six noise-canceling microphones to drown out any disturbing background noise when on a call, custom 55mm neodymium audio drivers, and multiple buttons to control meetings on Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet.

(Image credit: Logitech )

This includes a one-touch button to simply join any upcoming meetings thanks to the Logi Dock's calendar integration feature, mute and volume buttons to control your audio, and video button to switch your camera on or off.



The docking station's speakerphone isn't just for convenient conference calling, as Logitech also claims it delivers stereophonic audio and a "powerful bass line." The speaker sports passive radiators for enhanced bass, meaning users can jam to their favourite tunes while using it.

(Image credit: Logitech)

As for what ports the Logi Dock offers, it features two USB-A 3.0, three USB-C 3.1 Gen1, one upstream USB-C port to plug your laptop into, an HDMI and DisplayPort output, a Kensington lock, along with the Bluetooth pairing button for good measure.



The speakerphone can also be paired with Logitech's Zone Wireless headset and Zone True Wireless earbuds, too.



The Logi Dock docking station will be available in both graphite and white options later this year, and we can't wait to test it out. While we wait, check out the best docking stations available right now, with some even including Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Plus, speaking of hybrid docks, check out our Kensington StudioDock iPad docking station review.