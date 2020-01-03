Killer laptop deal: Our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook is now $105 off

Great news for budget shoppers looking for a new laptop on the cheap. Our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook just hit an all time low price that's even better than its Cyber Monday price.

For a limited time, the Editor's Choice Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is on sale for $464.98 at Amazon. Normally priced at $569.99, that's $105 off and the cheapest this Chromebook has ever been. In fact, it's one of the best laptops deals we've seen in 2020 so far. (By comparison, it's $5 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday).

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a premium 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 14-inch vivid 1080p touch display, Core m3 8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMc. View Deal

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It packs a 14-inch 1080p touch display, a Core m3-8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

In our Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, we loved its sleek, premium design and vibrant, near bezel-less touch screen. We were also impressed by its long battery life which lasted 9 hours and 58 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test.

You'll be hard pressed to find another laptop in this price range that looks as elegant as the Flip C434. With its matte-silver aluminum finish with chrome trim, the Chromebook Flip C434 could easily be mistaken for one of Asus' pricier Zenbook Ultrabooks. It's specifically designed to "flip" 360 degrees into tablet or tent mode via two sturdy chrome hinges that lock into place at 180 degrees.

At 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches and 3.1 pounds, the 2-in-1 is just as thin but heavier than the 12.3-inch Samsung Chromebook Pro (0.6 inches, 2.4 pounds) and the 12.5-inch Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA (0.6 inches, 2.6 pounds).

The keys on the Flip C434's island-style, backlit keyboard are large and nicely spaced for a solid typing experience. Though the Chromebook C434's super-thin chassis doesn't allow much room for ports, you get the essentials. It has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

Performance-wise, the Chromebook Flip C434 had enough oomph to comfortably browse the web while running simple tasks. We loaded 18 Google Chrome tabs and watched a 1080p stream of Israel's failed moon landing while three other HD videos streamed in the background. There was some minor lag when switching between tabs, but the Chromebook Flip C434 did a great job overall.