Jabra Elite 65t now $95 in cheap wireless earbuds deal

The Jabra Elite 65t is one of the best wireless earbuds for the money. And if you're shopping around for a cheaper AirPods alternative, this deal is for you.

Best Buy currently has the Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds on sale for $94.99. Normally, they cost $169.99, so that's $55 off and the second best price we've seen for these headphones all year.

This is one of the best cheap earbuds deals you can get right now.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Headphones: was $169 now $94 @ Best Buy

Superior call quality, Alexa functionality and up to 5 hours of battery life help Jabra stand out from the wireless earbud competition. At $55 off, it's one of the best headphones deals you can get.

The Jabra 65t are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

With up to 5-hours battery life, voice assistant support, and a built-in mic, they're great private listening and taking work from home calls.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds and loved their stylish, yet durable and comfortable design. They also praised the earbuds' audio and call quality. They gave them an overall performance rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

In real-world testing, the Elite 65t's silicone ear tips created a secure seal and muffled most ambient noise. What's more, they provided over 2 hours of wearing comfort.

At just under $95, the Jabra Elite 65t offers great sound, noise -canceling, sweat resistance and comfort for an affordable price.