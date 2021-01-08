Walking on air! Get up to $50 off the latest iPad Air at Amazon

Apple’s late 2020 refresh of the iPad Air brings it closer to the Pro than ever before — sporting some serious power in a beautifully designed frame.

The price at its standard MSRP is anything but “pro,” but now that you can get $40 off the 64GB model and $50 off the 256GB model , it’s a steal that you should seriously consider!

iPad Air (2020) 64GB: was $599, now $559 @ Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air brings pro specs to the mid-ranger with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB C port for charging and connectivity, and support for all of Apple's best accessories.

iPad Air (2020) 256GB: was $749, now $699 @ Amazon

As you can read in iPad Air review , the modern chassis, fast performance and long battery life of the fourth-gen iPad Air make this one of their best tablets yet.

Moving away from the big forehead and chin bezels you’re used to on previous models, the clean form factor leaves the bright and colourful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display uninterrupted.

Powering the tablet is an A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine — capable of taking whatever intensive task you can throw at it. The I/O has been vastly improved with a USB C port. Plus, it supports Apple’s best iPad accessories in the Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard (at a price).