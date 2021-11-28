Icy price! Early Cyber Monday deal slashes $200 off the 60" Samsung Class Q60A 4K Smart TV

Samsung's Cyber Monday sale is already kicking off some sweet smart TV deals, and if you're still on the hunt for a larger-than-life TV, the Samsung Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV is worth a gander.



Right now, you can snag the stunning Samsung Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV for $800. Originally priced at $1,000, this 60-inch smart TV is powered by Quantum Dot technology to bring a billion shades of brilliance to your eyeholes.

60” Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) Cyber Monday deal

QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): was $1,000 now $800 @ Samsung Samsung 60-inch Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): was $1,000 now $800 @ Samsung

This killer TV deal knocks $200 off the 60-inch Samsung Q60A 4K Smart TV. Thanks to Quantum Dot technology you can achieve 100% color volume. The TV's dual LED backlights produce beautiful images with optimized colors and enhanced contrast. Samsung's adaptive sound delivers top-notch 3D audio that's smarter than the average LED TV.

The 2021 Samsung 60-inch Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV features direct full-array backlighting, a Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume with their Quantum Dot technology. It's a feast for the eyes now that Thanksgiving is over.

While we haven't reviewed this TV firsthand, it has an overall customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Samsung's website, with nearly 1,500 total reviews. Satisfied owners are impressed by stunning picture quality, crystal clear clarity and vibrant colors.

From gaming to Netflix and chilling, the Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV puts your favorite sports, movies and TV shows right at your fingertips. It supports streaming services like HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and a whole bunch more. It also includes support for Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant for zippy voice searches. If your living room needs an upgrade, this Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV may be worth its weight in pixel-pushing gold.



Black Friday weekend may be coming to a close, but there are plenty more deals on the way for Cyber Monday. And as always, if you're looking for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, we have you covered.