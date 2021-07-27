How to download YouTube videos — the easiest way to store content locally

"How to download YouTube videos" is a question many want to know because, let's be real, some of us don't want to go through the hassle of opening the YouTube app and hunting for our favorite videos. We want easy access to YouTube content, whether it's a workout video that offers excellent workout tips or recipe how-to that you'd like to try on your own.

Fortunately, downloading YouTube videos is super easy; you can simply pull up a website that will help facilitate the download or, if you prefer, you can install software that will make YouTube downloads a breeze. Here's a step-by-step tutorial on how to download YouTube videos.

How to download YouTube videos

Downloading YouTube videos to store locally on your device is easy, and there are several methods you can employ, too. The first way you can download YouTube videos is to use the YT1s website.

How to download YouTube videos (Image credit: Future)

1. Find the special YouTube video you'd like to download.

2. Click on "Share" followed by "Copy" to get the YouTube video's URL.

How to download YouTube videos (Image credit: Future)

3. Type in "Yt1s.com" into the address bar.

How to download YouTube videos (Image credit: YT1s)

4. Paste the URL into the empty field.

5. Click on "Convert."

6. Next, click on the drop-down menu and select 1080p for the best quality (or whichever you prefer).

How to download YouTube videos (Image credit: YT1S)

7. Click on "Get link" and hit "Download."

8. Click "Save," and voila, your video should now be downloading.

How to download YouTube videos (Image credit: Future)

Using YT1s requires dodging an annoying pop up or two, so if you prefer, you can download a software called 4K Video Downloader to download all of your favorite YouTube videos.

An alternate way to download YouTube videos

After successfully installing 4K Video Downloader (you can download it here), you'll need to copy the URL of the targeted YouTube video as instructed above. After you've done that, here's how to download it.

1. Launch the 4K Video Downloader.

How to download YouTube videos (Image credit: Future)

2. Click on "Paste Link." Make sure the URL of your YouTube video is the last thing you copied or this will not respond.

3. Click on "Download," and that's it. You've got the YouTube video stored locally on your laptop.

Keep in mind that 4K Video Downloader only allows 30 downloads daily, which should be sufficient for the average user.