Honor unveils new flagship MagicBook laptops — aims to set 'new benchmark for the premium notebook'

Honor announced a new line of feature-rich MagicBook laptops to usher in its new era of premium notebooks and lightweight 16-inch laptops that pack a punch. Better yet, prices for each laptop kick off from an equivalent of under $1,000.



The global technology brand unveiled its high-end flagship Honor MagicBook V 14, along with two updates to its MagicBook 16 series. The former aims to set a "new benchmark for the premium notebook," and will be among the first laptops to come packed with Windows 11. For fans of 144Hz displays, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, and RTX 30 Series GPUs, read on.

Honor MagicBook V 14

The Honor MagicBook V 14 is gearing up to be the brand's premium notebook and is available to pre-order in China today. The laptop will be priced from 6,199 RMB ($960 / £702). While the laptop is currently available in China, it's likely to be available in other countries, including the UK.

(Image credit: Honor / Weibo)

Along with being pre-installed with Windows 11, the MagicBook V 14 boasts a number of impressive features. Under the hood, expect an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11390H processor, dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. It will also feature a new dual heat pipe arrangement and dual fan layout to keep the laptop nice and cool.



The MagicBook V 14 also boasts a 14.2-inch (2520 x 1680) LTPS touch display with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Honor claims the laptop weighs a light 1.48 kilograms (3.2 pounds) and is just 14.5mm thin. As icing on the cake, it also comes in three colors: Blue Hour, Space Gray, and Mystic Silver.



Interestingly, the notebook also boasts a 5-megapixel dual-camera system for video calls and conferencing. Honor doesn't specify the resolution it streams in, but we're hoping it's a laptop webcam that sets a new standard.

Honor MagicBook 16 and 16 Pro

Honor's new addition of 16-inch laptops comes in the form of the MagicBook 16 and MagicBook 16 Pro. Both laptops are available to pre-order in China and are priced from 6,499 RMB ($1,006 / £736) for the Pro, and 4,999 RMB ($774 / £566). Again, we're likely to see these laptops available in other countries, including the UK.

(Image credit: Honor / Weibo)

In terms of specs, expect them to be equipped with a 16.1-inch 144Hz LCD display, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. Plus, expect up to 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel memory and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage.



A Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU are available, along with a GTX 1650 GPU or an RTX 3050 GPU. As for the chassis, the MagicBook 16 and 16 Pro will follow the same design as previous models, with a metallic body and narrow bezels.



Considering their price, an impressive range of specs, and similarity to some of the best laptops on the market from Apple's MacBook models to the Dell XPS 15, we hope to get our hands on each of these laptops if they make their way overseas.