Holy crap! Get this LG 32-inch monitor for just $129 in epic Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are coming in so fast that it's hard to keep track of them all, but if you want to be a master deals tracker, you need a big display, so pick up this LG 32-inch monitor for $70 off.

Right now, you can get the LG 32MN530NP-B 31.5-inch monitor for $129 at Office Depot.

LG 32-inch monitor deal

LG 32MN530NP-B 31.5-inch monitor: was $199 now $129 @ Office Depot

The LG 32-inch monitor is a big ol' display for a great affordable price. It sports a 1920 x 1080 panel and even features AMD FreeSync technology, which means that if it connects to an AMD or Nvidia GPU the monitor will have reduce screen tearing.View Deal

To be clear, we haven't reviewed this monitor, so it's unclear how good it'll look. LG claims that it emits up to 250 nits of brightness and covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut, which isn't bad for the price. On the bright side (literally), it features an IPS panel.

With the stand, it measures 28.7 x 20.2 x 8.2 inches and weighs 13.7 pounds, so make sure you have the room on your desk before you make the purchase. Ultimately, if you're looking for a big monitor that works, this is it.

