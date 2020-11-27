Holy cow! This Gateway with AMD CPU is only $279 in epic Black Friday laptop deal

If you are hoping to snag a cheap, high value laptop in a spectacular Black Friday deal, look no further than this AMD-equipped Gateway laptop that is less than $300!

This ultra-slim Gateway laptop, originally priced at $499, is $220 off, which means you'll only need to shell out $279 for this incredible Walmart Black Friday laptop deal.

The Gateway laptop in this cheap Black Friday deal sports a fingerprint scanner, which isn't common among laptops within this price range. The ultra-slim, 14-inch Gateway laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM, an 128GB SSD and Windows 10 (S Mode). The Gateway laptop also comes in four colors: green, black, blue and purple — a nice departure from the sea of grays in the market.View Deal

Gateway, a well-respected PC company when I was growing up, is now making a comeback with a selection of high-value laptops at an affordable price. Gateway's laptops were already reasonably priced, but in this Black Friday laptop deal, you're saving $220. This laptop only costs $279 at Walmart.

The 14.1-inch Gateway laptop is ultra sleek, weighing 3.5 pounds and offering 0.8 inches in thickness. It packs a 1080p display that offers crystal-clear picture so that you can enjoy YouTube videos, streaming from your favorite platforms (e.g. Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max), and more.

This Gateway laptop is also tuned by THX audio, which means that audio on this laptop will sound well-balanced and smooth. This laptop also comes with a fingerprint scanner, which is unusual for a sub-$300 notebook.

This 14.1-inch Gateway laptop is packed with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, integrated Radeo Vega 3 graphics, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 (S mode). Gateway boasts that this laptop offers up to 8.5 hours of battery life, which means that this notebook will last you all day at school and/or work.

This ultra-slim laptop comes with a micro SD slot, HDMI output, a Kensington lock slot, a USB Type-C port and two USB Type A ports.

