Here's how to get 12 free PC games from the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store's Epic Holiday Sale just kicked off on Dec. 19, marking the start of Epic's 12 Days of Free Games. These games will only be available for 24 hours at a time, which means you only have a couple of hours to pick up the first game: Into the Breach.

There's no perfect time of year than banging out some of the best PC games over the holidays with your new gaming laptop. The other 11 games haven't been revealed, so you'll have to check back every day at 11AM EST to find out. The sale will last until Jan. 1 at 11AM EST.

The sale event also gives you a $10 Epic Coupon just by logging in to your Epic Games account, so if you want to pick up Borderlands 3, which is already on sale for $38.99, it would turn out to be $28.99.

You don't even have to download the launcher if you don't want to, you can open the Epic Games Store on your phone to log in.

There are quite a few PC games on the Epic Games Store that are exclusive to the platform, such as The Division 2, Borderlands 3, John Wick Hex, Metro Exodus, Shenmue III and Untitled Goose Game, so now would be the perfect time to take advantage of both the sale and the coupon for these titles.

If your system isn't up to speed, check out our best VR-ready laptops or top cheap gaming laptops under $1,000 page to find out what best suits your budget.