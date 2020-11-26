Get the best EA games for up to 85% off in this Xbox Black Friday deal: Save on Star Wars, Battlefield and more

With Black Friday on the horizon, here's a great deal for a number of digital Xbox One games published by EA that are up to 85% off!

This is a great time to try some of the publishers best titles, especially since they're quickly becoming so cheap. For example, Star Wars: Squadrons only just launched last month, yet it's already half off for $19.99.

Star Wars Squadrons Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $39.99 now $19.99

If you're a big fan of flight simulators and the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: Squadrons is a worthy investment. As it's primarily a multiplayer experience, it's best to jump in as soon as possible before its player-base becomes inactive.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $69.99 now $27.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a reason to play the best Star Wars game over the last decade, this is it. Not only is it 60% off, but it comes with two cosmetic skins, a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage on the game's development.View Deal

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $29.99 now $4.49 on Amazon

Lauded as one of the most fluid and electrifying first-person shooters ever made, Titanfall 2 is a must play for any lover of the genre. Hop into mechs, run across walls and fly around the battlefield in an attempt to outmaneuver your opponents.View Deal

Anthem Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $59.99 now $8.99 on Amazon

Anthem hasn't necessarily received resounding praise, but it's an undeniably ambitious project. If you were looking for a cheap entry point, this seems like a pretty solid one, especially since its overhaul update should be coming any day now.View Deal

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $39.99 now $9.99 on Amazon

Battlefield 1 received critical acclaim for its thrilling portrayal of the first World War. This edition also comes with all four story expansions. Now that it's 75% off, it's worth checking out if you're a fan of the franchise or military shooters.View Deal

A Way Out - Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $29.99 now $7.49 on Amazon

A Way Out is an ambitious release from EA, allowing two players to experience the entirety of its prison-break narrative together. It received positive reviews and proved to be a rather solid co-op game.View Deal

Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year Xbox One [Digital Code]: Was $39.99 now $9.99 on Amazon

With BioWare confirming that a fourth Dragon Age is in development, this is a great time to get into the series. We won't be seeing its sequel for quite some time, but it could be a return to form for BioWare after the disappointment surrounding Anthem.View Deal

Battlefield V Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $59.99 now $11.99 on Amazon

EA's latest Battlefield entry was praised for its phenomenal environment design. At 80% off, this is an undeniably good deal for Battlefield fans and those looking to jump into a fun military shooter.View Deal

The Sims 4 Xbox One [Digital Code]: Was $39.99 now $9.99 on Amazon

The Sims 4 is a great game to sit down and relax with, assuming you don't accidentally burn your house down. Regardless, there's a lot of fun to be had here, but be warned: there's a scary amount of paid DLC, and they're not cheap.View Deal

Out of this bunch, my personal favorites are Titanfall 2, Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. These are all worth trying, especially for such a cheap entry point. And if you don't like them, at least you didn't spend very much.

EA also has a video game subscription service called EA Play, which is now bundled in with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This subscription comes with a handful of the games found above if you were looking for a more efficient bundling of them all.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best games and tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.