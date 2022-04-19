Epic gaming laptop deal knocks $250 off Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops with long battery life. And thanks to Best Buy's 4-day sale, you can own this brawny AMD Ryzen laptop for less.

Best Buy now offers the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,249. That's $250 off its usual price of $1,549 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this gaming rig. In terms of gaming laptop deals, it's one of the best of the season.

Now $250 off, the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 is the longest lasting gaming laptop around. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.

Asus manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is among them. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 3.0-GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its powerful specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 1TB SSD. That's plenty of brawn for playing the latest PC games and day-to-day tasks for school or work.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance and solid audio. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. It went the distance of 10 hours and 38 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery test. It squashed the average premium gaming laptop (4:21), the Lenovo Legion 7i (5:02), Acer Nitro 5 (4:33), and Alienware m15 (3:29).

During real-world tests, the Zephyrus G14 tore through everything I tossed at it. Even with 40 Google Chrome pages, five YouTube videos streaming and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running in the background, the ROG Zephyrus G14 never lagged.

Back in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the Zephyrus G14 notched an incredible score of 10,004. It bested the average premium gaming laptop (7,212), the Legion 7i’s Intel Core i7-11800H (9,250), the Nitro 5’s Ryzen 9 5900HX (8,485), and the Alienware m15’s Ryzen R7 5800H (7,288).

Weighing in at 3.8 pounds and 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is one of the more portable 14-inch gaming laptops. It's lighter than the Alienware x14 R1 (4.1 pounds, 12.7 x 10.3 x 0.6 inches) and on par with the Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

Now $250 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the wise choice if you want a gaming rig with blazing performance, long battery life, and powerful speakers.