Early Black Friday deal knocks $70 off JBL Club One noise-cancelling headphones

Amazon Prime Day may be over (well, not really, since there are still great Prime Day Headphones deals available), but we’re starting to see some early Black Friday deals pop up online. One retailer that isn’t waiting until after Thanksgiving is Dell, which has some big sales going on, including the JBL Club One.

Right now, you can snag one of the market’s best noise-cancelling headphones for $280, a 20% discount off of its original MSRP ($350). It’s an enticing deal for those who want ANC cans with customizable sound and impressive ANC at a relatively affordable price.

JBL Club One: was $350 now $280 @ Dell

This is the cheapest we have seen this model so far. Like many JBL headphones, the Club One has a bass-forward soundstage that can be personalized in the companion app, along with powerful battery life that delivers 23 hours with ANC on and 45 hours with ANC off. The Club One is only available in one color: Black.View Deal

Not everyone has the splurge-rrific budget to spend big on elite noise-cancellers like the Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000xM4, which makes the JBL Club One a solid alternative at its current price. The feature set on these cans is enough to sell you on them, ranging from the adjustable EQ to multipoint technology to pair the headphones with two audio sources simultaneously.

But it’s sound and noise cancellation that give the Club One a mean 1-2 sonic punch. JBL’s 40mm graphene free-edge dynamic drivers bring a lively, energetic presence to every song, pumping out deep bass that blends superbly with sculpted highs for a well-balanced mix. Bass lovers will get the oomph they want, while detail fanatics will pick up on the subtle nuances in orchestral recordings.

JBL’s ANC circuitry won’t match that of Bose or Sony, but it is effective for blocking out low-frequency rumbles. You’ll also have two extra listening modes at your disposal: Ambient Aware to let external sounds in, and TalkThru to chat with others with ANC still operating in the background. These are niche, yet useful features that you won’t realize come in handy until you need them, which you’ll soon discover is quite often.

One major positive about the Club One is that battery life is rated higher than most of its competitors. A full charge gets you 23 hours with noise cancelling on, though you can also use the headphones in passive mode to get about 45 hours of wireless listening. Quick charging is also available to juice up the cans for 2 hours on a 15-minute charge.

