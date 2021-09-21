Discover Samsung sales event: Best Galaxy device deals

Discover Samsung, the brand's weeklong savings event offers some of the best Galaxy deals of the season. Now is a great time to save on the entire Galaxy ecosystem.

From now until Sunday, September 26, save big on select Samsung laptops, tablets, smartphones and more. The sales offers considerable discounts on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Phone.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $599 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with no trade-in for a limited time. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get for just under $600. View Deal

One standout deal from the sale offers the Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $599. Typically, this 2-in-1 laptop retails for $699, so that's $100 in savings and one of the best Chromebook deals you can get.

The Chromebook 2 on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p QLED touchscreen, a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we were impressed by its vibrant, color-rich display and lightweight, ultra-slim design. As for ports, you get two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a flexible, ultra-portable PC, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

There's no better way to usher in the fall than with a brand new gadget. So if you're due for a refresh, you want to miss Samsung's big savings event.

Discover Samsung ends September 26 with new limited time deals every day.

Here are more of our favorite deals from the sale:

Best Discover Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $319 @ Samsung

If you're looking for an ultraportable budget laptop, save $30 on the Galaxy Book Go. In our review, we liked it great battery life and solid speakers. It has a sleek, slim and shockproof design and runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. For safekeeping important files it has a 128GB of storage built-in. Samsung rates the Galaxy Book Pro's battery life at 18 hours for use all day long.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7|S7+: up to $170 off @ Samsung

Save up to $170 off the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ during Discover Samsung. The base model Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 directly from Samsung and get up to $900 off when you trade-in up to four devices. Additionally, get a Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $99 and 50% off the Galaxy Buds 2. This deal bundles 4 free months of YouTube Premium (valued at $47) 3 free months of Spotify Premium (valued at $29) and 6 free months of SiriusXM streaming (valued at $65).

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Receive up to $600 in savings when you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 directly from Samsung and trade-in up to four devices. What's more, save 50% on the Galaxy Buds 2 when you bundle it with the Z Flip 3. This deal bundles 4 free months of YouTube Premium (valued at $47) 3 free months of Spotify Premium (valued at $29) and 6 free months of SiriusXM streaming (valued at $65).

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked: was $1,199 now $949 @ Samsung

Save $250 on the factory unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G phone with no trade-in during Discover Samsung. It has a 6.9-inch (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED Plus 60Hz edge display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD expandable storage. View Deal