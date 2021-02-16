Dell G5 15 SE with AMD Ryzen 7 for $914 in epic gaming laptop deal

The Dell G5 15 SE is a kick-ass gaming laptop with VR support. Thanks to an exclusive Dell coupon, you can score this special edition gaming PC for an unbeatable price.

For a limited time, you can buy the Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop for $914 via coupon, "SAVE12" at Dell. That's $246 off its $1,160 normal price and one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this month. We rarely see high-performance gaming notebooks with this configuration for a price this low.

Take $246 off the Editor's Choice Dell G5 15 SE via coupon, "SAVE12". This VR-ready laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are an AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU with 6GB of dedicated graphics, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell's G5 15 Special Edition is one of the best VR-ready laptops for the money.

The system in this deal packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are an AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU with 6GB of dedicated graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Dell G5 15 SE (2020) review, we loved its bright 144Hz display, blistering CPU performance, and strong graphics. It also won us over with its long battery life of 7 hours and 14 minutes during testing. We gave the Dell G5 15 SE a 4 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award.

During one test, the G5 15 SE's AMD Ryzen R7 4800H processor and 16GB of RAM hardware performed exceptionally well under pressure. It effortlessly tore through 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos while Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ran in the background.

In our lab's Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the G5 15 SE scored 29,253. This surpassed the 21,322 mainstream gaming laptop average and crushes its competitors. It wipes the floor with the Core i7-9750H CPU found in the HP Omen 15 (19,956) and Lenovo Legion Y545 (23,868). It's closer in performance to the Ryzen 9 4900HS in the ROG Zephyrus G14 (30,181).

With a weight of 5.5 pounds and 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches, the Dell G5 15 SE is slightly heavier than the Omen 15 (2019) (5.4 pounds, 14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches) and Legion Y545 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.5 x 1~1.1 inches).

Now $246 cheaper, the Dell G5 15 SE is a solid buy if you want a high-performance gaming laptop for under $1,000.