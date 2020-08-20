Dell 27-inch FreeSync gaming monitor now $60 off

The Dell S2719DGF FreeSync Gaming Monitor is one of the best monitors you can get. Its QHD, slim bezel panel provides an immersive edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Currently, Amazon offers the Dell S2719DGF Gaming Monitor for $299. Normally, this 27-inch monitor retails for $359, so that's $60 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this 155Hz monitor.

It's also one of the best gaming monitor deals you can score right now.

Dell S2719DGF FreeSync Gaming Monitor: was $359 now $299 @ Amazon

The Dell S2719DGF FreeSync gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors to buy. It features a 27-inch (2560 x 1440) LED-Lit display, 155Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync.

The Dell S2719DGF is one of the best gaming monitors for the price. It is height adjustable and can tilt, swivel and pivot.

It packs a 27-inch (2560 x 1440-pixel) LED display, a 155Hz refresh rate and a rapid 1ms response time. With AMD FreeSync on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay.

Although we didn't test this particular model, Dell gaming monitors generally offer a vivid display and a sleek, attractive design. The monitor's recon-blue metallic finish complements gaming laptop or workstation desk.

The Dell S2719DGF is perfect for multi-monitor setups and can connect to a game console. Port-wise, the Dell S2719DGF features two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, three USB ports, a single audio line out port, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for an affordable 27-inch gaming monitor, the Dell S2719DGF is a solid pick.