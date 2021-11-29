Cyber Monday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite hits new price low of $119

This Cyber Monday , today's best tablet PCs are more affordable than ever. Now is a great time to snag a capable iPad alternative for a cheap price.

For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on sale for $119 from Amazon. Typically, it retails for $159, so you're saving $41. Not only is it the lowest price ever for this tablet, it's also one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can get.

You can also buy it directly from Samsung for the same price.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $30 off at Amazon. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Samsung has it for the same price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a smaller version of the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7. It packs an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touch display, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you need more wiggle room, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite supports microSD cards up to 1TB. Powered by Google's latest Android 11 OS, the Galaxy Tab S7 is robust with handy and customizable features.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos speakers and battery life. The tablet in this deal runs on a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery and supports fast charging.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports a sturdy metal frame which protects it from everyday wear and tear. Compact and slim, it's perfectly sized for portable entertainment whether you're on vacation or just traveling from room to room around the house.

At 0.8 pounds and ‎8.4 x 4.9 x 0.3 inches, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on par with competing tablets. It's thinner than the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.8 pounds, 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches) and slightly heavier than the Lenovo Tab M8 (0.7 pounds, 7.8 x 4.8 x 0.3 inches).

If you're want an affordable tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a wise choice.