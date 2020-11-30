Cyber Monday deal: Save $350 on the Dell G7 17 gaming laptop

Cyber Monday is finally you can get the stylishly thin Dell G7 17 gaming laptop for an all-time low price of $1,099.99. That's a savings of $350 and one of the best deals you will find on a gaming laptop with these specs during Cyber Monday.

Featuring a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, this mid-tier Dell gaming laptop can play most games at medium settings with solid frame rates. But that's not all, Dell's also discounting the Dell G7 15, dropping the price from $1,459 to $1,149 for a $310 savings, This 15-inch laptop as similar specs as its larger cousin and delivers about the same performance.

The Dell G7 17 gaming laptop comes ready for battle with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 -10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 17.3-inch FHD display, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM to power through the most intense games.

Despite a notable size difference, both Dell G7 17 and 15 gaming laptops pack identical specs. That means that both systems pack a nice wallop thanks to their Intel Core i7 processors, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPUs. And the 256GB SSD

should deliver fast transfer speeds, which should translates to fast game loads.

And if you're thinking of enhancing your gaming experience with a bunch of peripherals, both laptops have a sizable amount of ports to take advantage of. In addition to the power jack, you get three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm audio an SD card reader, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a mini DisplayPort, an HDMI connector, and an Ethernet port.

While neither laptop brings the bells and whistles of an Alienware, both the G7 15 and 17 promise to deliver solid overall gaming and overall performance. It's a system that's ideal for work and play.

