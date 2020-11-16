Black Friday wireless earbuds deals: The best early sales

The best Black Friday wireless headphones deals are ripe for the picking at several retailers right now. Sure, Black Friday is technically on November 27, yet we're already seeing Black Friday-like discounts on today's best wireless earbuds.

Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are offering never-before-seen price drops on a range of wireless earbuds. So if you don't want to wait for Black Friday, now is just as a great a time to save on AirPods, Bose, Jabra, Samsung, Sony earbuds and more.

Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro will be among the bulk of this year's Black Friday wireless earbuds deals.

In fact, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $194 right now. That's a $50 markdown from its $249 list price and lowest price we've seen for these buds. As expected, Walmart mirrors this deal. We can't imagine it getting any cheaper than this on Black Friday. With their incredible sound quality, decent noise cancellation, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds to buy.

Black Friday Sony earbuds deals

Sony's family of headphones are on the Black Friday wireless earbuds deals predictions list. Several models of Sony's buds are currently on sale for record low prices this week. Currently, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds for $168 ($62 off) at Amazon. Best Buy has these earbuds on sale for the same price.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise-cancellation and a host of useful features like built-in Alexa.

If you're looking for more the more sporty type earbuds, Amazon also offers the Sony WF-SP800N Wireless Earbuds for $148 ($52 off). These earbuds target the sports-adoring niche with its sweat and splash-proof design.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung is proving to be a formidable contender in the mobile audio circuit.

The brand's excellent AKG-tuned Galaxy Buds Plus are currently on sale for an all-time low price $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. They are among our top picks for favorite wireless earbuds.

If you were hoping for a price drop on Samsung's latest bean-shaped earbuds you're in luck. Amazon currently has the Galaxy Buds Live on sale for $139.99 ($30 off). Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design.

Black Friday Wireless earbuds deals right now

Best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $159. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. We expect these to return to their lowest price ever which was $138 on Black Friday. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $128 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $30 off the Apple AirPods. Theses wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. We predict these will drop back down to a record low price of $99 which we saw earlier this month. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $159 @ Apple

This early Black Friday day slashes the Powerbeats Pro headphones down to an all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $168 @ Amazon

You can save $62 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds which brings them down to a record low price. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. Best Buy mirrors this same deal. View Deal

Jabra Active 75t Wireless buds: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds feature an attractive design, long battery life and passive noise cancellation. Now $20 off, it's one of the best cheap AirPods alternatives you can get. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The water and sweat resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds features digital noise-cancelling. They are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $52 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $78 @ Amazon

One of the best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals so far takes $50 off the Sony WF-XB700 — bringing them to a record low price. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. Best Buy mirrors this price. View Deal