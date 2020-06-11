Best Buy one-day sale takes up to 50% off WD hard drives and SanDisk storage

If you need more storage for safekeeping large documents, games, image and video files, listen up. For today only, Best Buy is taking up to 50% off SanDisk and WD storage.

As part of the sale, you can get the WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $64. That's $15 off its $79 list price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this drive.

With fast data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps and 2TB of storage, the My Passport is a solid storage solution for your laptop or game console. Thin and light, the WD My passport is ultraportable and offers password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your files secure.

What's more, it's backed by Western Digital's 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Best Buy's storage sale includes a broad range of portable external hard drives and memory cards for everyday file storage and backups. The retailer is also offering discounts on select SSDs.

Remember, this storage sale is only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate to take advantage of these excellent deals.

WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $79 now $64 @ Best Buy

The WD My Passport portable hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 2TB of storage, it's a solid choice for backing up important files.



WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more. View Deal

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 HD: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Whether you need to store high-res photos to 4K video files to massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the legroom the WD Easystore External USB 3.0 drive offers. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Rugged, water, and dust resistant, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD: was $27 now $14 @ Best Buy

The SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB MicroSD delivers up to 100MB/sec. read speeds for quick file access. Its rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature.



