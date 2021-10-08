Best Black Friday Chromebook deals 2021

Frugal shoppers have the best Black Friday Chromebook deals to look forward to this season. The holidays are approaching with the best Black Friday laptop deals in tow.

During the annual savings bonanza, we expect to see steep discounts on the industry's best Chromebooks. While plenty of Chromebook deals were impressive this year, Black Friday Chromebook deals will be epic.

More: Black Friday 2021— start date, early deals and what to expect

At regular price, Chromebooks pretty much have a stranglehold on the budget laptop category. Major sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday push them toward being even more affordable.

So whether you want a budget, premium or 2-in-1 Chromebook, we're covering all the bases. Our roundup of Black Friday Chromebook deals will help find you find the perfect ChromeOS notebook for the best price.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event. However, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and days after.

While the big shopping weekend is still weeks from now, early Black Friday-like deals are beginning to surface. Currently, Amazon's Epic Daily Deals offers discounts for holiday shoppers who want to get an early start.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best retail holiday discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday-worthy Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $629 now $529 @ Best Buy

Grab the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $100 off while you still can. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) 2k display, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Whether you’re a business user, student, or general consumer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a solid choice.

HP Chromebook 14 (Ryzen): was $429 now $359 @ Walmart

Now $70 off, the HP Chromebook 14 (14b-na0010wm) is a good value, thanks to its sharp 14-inch, 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. This laptop packs a 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, which you don't often see on a Chromebook. It's the perfect laptop for budget laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon Amazon continues to take $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. It features a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display razor-thin, aluminum design and built-in S Pen. Under the hood, it houses a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

Now $60 off, the 2021 HP Chromebook 11 is compact, durable and fast. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display and a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. MediaTek Integrated graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage round out its specs list. The HP Chromebook 11 is a suitable option if you're looking for a kid's starter laptop or a secondary, basic machine. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $289 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is $110 off at Best Buy for a limited time. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. Integrated graphics and 64GB of microSD expandable eMMC storage are also on board. View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C536: $569 Best Buy

Even when it's not on sale, the Asus Chromebook Flip C536 is one of the more affordable premium Chrome OS laptops out there. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and 3.0-GHz Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it boasts a 128GB SSD which you rarely see on a Chromebook. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: $699 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the best premium Chromebooks to buy. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) 2K display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Whether you’re a business user, student or general consumer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a solid choice.

