Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones get $152 price cut in epic audio deal

Beats Solo Pros are still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. And if you don't want to spend $549 on the Apple AirPods Max, this deal offers a cheaper alternative.

Currently, Walmart has the Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-cancelling headphones (Light Blue) on sale for just $147.99. Traditionally, these 'phones retail for $300, so that's $152 off their normal price. This is the Beats Solo Pro's lowest price ever and one of the best headphone deals we've seen in a while. Walmart also has them in Dark Blue, Ivory, and Red for $149.

Best Solo Pro deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $300 now $148 @ Walmart

At $152 off, Beats Solo Pro headphones have never been cheaper. They feature active noise-cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. Snag them in Light Blue now for a stellar price. They're also available in Dark Blue, Ivory, and Red for $149.View Deal

The Beats Solo Pro among one of the best Beats headphones to buy. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and provide p to 22 hours of battery life.

As you'll see in our Beats Solo Pro review , we were like their sound quality, and noise-cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out 5 stars.

During real-world testing, we discovered the Beats Solo Pros offer more-balanced sound than previous-gen Beats headphones. Thanks to dynamic 40mm drivers, they can handle just about any genre of music you throw at them. Powered by Apple's H1 chip, the Solo Pros pair seamlessly with Apple devices including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhone. And with Audio Sharing support, the Solo Pros make it easy for you and a friend to enjoy streaming content together. Share songs, podcasts or movies with someone else wearing Beats headphone or AirPods.

That said, Beats Solo Pro headphones are a solid choice if quality sound, noise-cancellation, and style are priority to you. At this low price, there's no telling how fast they'll sell out, so be quick!