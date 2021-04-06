Asus ROG Strix G15 to get AMD overhaul with Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPU (leak)

Since the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards for desktops, there's been a lot of hype around the RX 6000 mobile series for gaming laptops. Well, it may first arrive in the form of an updated Asus ROG Strix G15.



Specs for an all-AMD ROG gaming laptop have leaked, with the device boasting a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Radeon RX 6800M GPU — signaling the launch of laptops with AMD RX 6000 mobile series GPUs.

Spotted by leaker @TUM_APISAK (via Techradar), a CPU-Z validation showcased the specs of an updated ROG Strix G15 laptop, and there's no sign of any Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs or Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPUs. AMD has taken over.



As the leaked details suggest, the RX 6800M will come with 12GB of VRAM. As the article points out, this GPU may have 40 compute units (CUs), meaning the gaming laptop would bring the full power of AMD's Navi 22 — something found on the desktop versions of the GPU.



Generally, mobile series GPUs don't pack as much power as their desktop counterpart, much like Nvidia's RTX 30-series. While it's highly unlikely that AMD's new RX 6000 mobile series will boast the same benchmarks as its desktop variants, AMD may have found a way to get past this.



While APISAK is a known leaker for upcoming graphics cards, these leaks can't be fully trusted until AMD officially announces what to expect for its new line of mobile GPUs. Still, rumours suggest we can expect AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 mobile series GPU, and who is to say Asus can't be the first to kick things off?



AMD seems to be all the rage at the moment, as there are even rumours of Razer bringing out a 14-inch AMD Ryzen gaming laptop.