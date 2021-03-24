Apple Watch Series 6 falls to $349 — save $80 on stainless steel model

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches to buy and for a good reason. With 20% faster performance and robust new features, it's a worthy successor to the Apple Watch Series 5.

For a limited time, you can get the GPS model Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) for $349 from Amazon. Usually, it retails for $399, so that's $50 off and just $19 shy of this Apple Watch Series 6's lowest price ever. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen in a while. Apple also offers the GPS + LTE model Apple Watch Series 6 for $459 ($40 off).

Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple deals right now takes $50 off the Apple Watch Series 6. Over its predecessor, it features a brighter display, a new 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's Blood Oxygen app. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS + LTE): was $749 now $669 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 6 with stainless steel case and graphite Milanese loop band. It's the second lowest price we've seen for this particular GPS + LTE Apple Watch Series 6. View Deal

Whether you're in the Apple ecosystem or not, the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It's water-resistant up to 50 meters, has a 40mm aluminum case, always-on OLED touchscreen, 64-bit dual-core S6 processor, and built-in GPS. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a U1 Ultra Wideband location chip.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the only Apple Watch with blood oxygen level measuring for fitness and general health tracking. Running the latest watchOS 7, the Watch Series 6 also provides comprehensive sleep tracking. Although it offers the same 18 hour battery life as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6 charges 30 minutes faster at 1.5 hours.

If you want a wearable companion for your laptop, tablet or phone, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a solid choice.

Apple deals are only as good as stock permits, so be sure to jump on it fast.