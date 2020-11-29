Act fast! New Lenovo Yoga 9i now $200 off in killer Cyber Monday laptop deal

Cyber Monday is a few days out but there are great deals on laptops popping up throughout the weekend between Black Friday and its online counterpart. One of the best deals on a 2-in-1 laptop is available now, and it'll be hard to top.

The brand new Lenovo Yoga 9i is now $999 after a $200 discount at Lenovo.com when you use coupon code SUPERDB2. Not familiar with the Yoga 9i? This is the direct successor to the commercially and critically acclaimed Yoga C940, Lenovo's premium 2-in-1 laptop for consumers.

With a price below $1,000, this is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far, especially considering the specs you get, which includes an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Cyber Monday deal

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14"): was $1,299 now $999 @ Lenovo

The Yoga 9i is the successor to the beloved Yoga C940. It comes with Intel's new 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This model has a 14-inch, 1080p display, a backlit keyboard and a 720p webcam. Use coupon code: SUPERDB2View Deal

We haven't reviewed the Yoga 9i, but we have good reason to believe it is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market.

For one, it is Intel EVO certified, meaning it passed requirements for performance, battery life and design. Moreover, the Yoga 9i is the follow-up to the Yoga C940, one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops of 2020.

Like that model, the 9i has a soundbar hinge, which delivers crisp audio no matter which orientation the laptop is in: tent, laptop or presentation mode. It also comes with an Active Pen, which slots into a super convenient garage on the side of the laptop.

Digging into the specs, this Yoga 9i has a 14-inch, 1080p display along with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

