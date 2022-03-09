How to watch Upload season 2 online: Where to stream, release date, recap and trailer

It’s good news for Upload fans as the show returns for its second season this week, bringing a fresh look at the cynical tech-driven world of 2033. From cross-reality love triangles to digital family expansions ripped right out of The Sims’ DLC catalog, the sophomore season of Upload has a lot in store across it’s seven-episode run. Want to know when and where to watch Upload season 2 online in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia? Check out our guide on how to watch Upload online.

If you’re hearing about Upload for the first time, it’s a sci-fi comedy series from the mind of Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels who co-created hit shows such as Parks and Recreation and Space Force. Set in the near future, Upload takes place in a world where self-driving cars, hologram phones and unlikely corporate mergers between companies like Oscar Mayer and Intel are commonplace. Oh, and in the event of your impending demise, you can upload your consciousness into a virtual afterlife.

When app developer Nathan Brown’s (Robbie Amell) self-driving car is involved in a mysterious accident, his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) pressures him to “upload” rather than risk death from his injuries. After giving in, Nathan finds that the digital afterlife might not be the virtual haven it’s cracked up to be.

Stuck in a version of the afterlife complete with the bugs of a Bethesda title (and more in-app purchases than the Google Play store library), Nathan strikes up an unlikely friendship with his “Angel” (read: customer support representative) Nora Anthony — played by Andy Allo. The series follows the two as they traverse their real and digital lives while they bond and uncover the mystery behind Nathan’s fatal car crash.

With Upload being an Amazon Original show, you must catch the new series via Amazon Prime Video. The good news is that if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you already have access to Prime Video alongside a ton of other services including Prime Music and Prime Gaming. Not a Prime member yet? There’s a 30-day free trial available for new customers, which grants you enough time to check out both seasons of Upload and a host of other Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Omens and Bosch.

Whether you’re in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia, if you have an active Amazon Prime membership, you can watch season two of Upload in its entirety when it releases later this week. All seven episodes of Upload’s second outing will be available on Amazon’s streaming platform throughout the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, March 10 at 9 p.m. PST or Friday, March 11 at 12 a.m. EST. Viewers in the U.K. can expect the series to drop on March 11 at 5 a.m. GMT, and Australian fans can get to binging from March 11 at 4 p.m. AEDT.

Amazon Prime Video is available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, so you won’t have much of an issue when it comes to watching series and movies while abroad. While you won’t have your full library of On Demand content available to you, logging into Prime Video while out of your watch region will reveal a new selection of titles marked “Watch While Abroad”. Upload is included in this list for a number of regions, but that doesn’t guarantee it will be available in every watch region.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you want that kind of guarantee, you’ll need a VPN . A Virtual Private Network is easy to set up and lets you connect to the websites and services you love from anywhere in the world. Playing host to servers in numerous countries, VPNs allow you to bypass geo-blocks and enjoy all of your content as if you never left home. More importantly, they let you do it safely and anonymously.

Stuck using your hotel’s Wi-Fi? Public Wi-Fi has minimal safeguards and is a veritable hunting ground for hackers and data snoopers the world over. The best VPN services offer secure and encrypted connections that keep you and your data protected while using the internet abroad or in public.

Download a VPN today and keep up with the latest ongoings at Lakeview no matter where you are in the world.

Season two of Upload is confirmed to have seven episodes, three fewer than its premiere season. However, fans shouldn’t feel too short changed; showrunner Greg Daniels seemingly had both seasons mapped out this way for some time. In a Collider interview from February, he said, “I pitched it all over town in 2015, and when I pitched it, I pitched it with two seasons worked out of stories because I had had it as a book, so I had put a lot of forethought in it.”

In Upload season two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life. His ex-girlfriend Ingrid unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service Angel, Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”

(Image credit: Amazon)

Season two is packed with new, near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

All seven episodes of Upload season two will be made available via Amazon Prime Video on Friday March 11 (or Thursday, March 10 for viewers in the west coast of the U.S. and Canada). While the synopsis for each episode is still tightly under wraps, the following is a list of each confirmed episode and title that’s ready to drop this week.

Upload S02E01: "Welcome Back, Mr. Brown"

Upload S02E02: "Dinner Party"

Upload S02E03: "Robin Hood"

Upload S02E04: "Family Day"

Upload S02E05: "Mind Frisk"

Upload S02E06: "The Outing"

Upload S02E07: "Download"

The first season of Upload was released in May of 2020, which was quite a while back. Whether you binged it during lockdown, or simply missed out on the show entirely, there’s no shame in needing a little recap on the events of Upload season one. Thankfully, Amazon has compiled some of the more important bits of the show’s premiere season to help jog your memory and get you up to speed before the release of season two.