Tired of blacks and grays? The best Prime Day deals for laptops with *bold* colors

Prime Day 2022 is here, and while the market is awash with incredible laptop deals, we're tired of seeing a sea of blacks, whites and grays, am I right? Death to the Space Grays and Charcoal Blacks! Say hello to electric blues, fire-engine red and forest green. We want colorful laptops!

Strangely enough, it isn't easy to find a laptop with a bold colored chassis, which makes sense. Most people want a subtle laptop to bring to work or school that won't attract too much attention, but there is still a niche who prefers eye-catching laptops.

Check out some of the best discounts on the most striking laptops on the market, from the budget-friendly, rich purple Gateway notebook to the gorgeous MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition gaming laptop. We'll be looking at Amazon deals as well as "anti-Prime Day" discounts from other retailers.

Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.

Best Prime Day deals for colorful laptops

MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair 15: was $2,000 now $1,799 @ Amazon

It's not easy to find a striking yellow laptop on the market, but the MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair 15 is the closest we could find. It has eye-catching, highlighter-yellow accents that blend beautifully with the blue and green detailing on the keyboard. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 165Hz, 1440p display.

Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Craving a gorgeous purple laptop? Well, look no further than Gateway's budget-friendly line. Walmart is taking $100 off the Gateway's Ultra Slim, violet-colored Notebook. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display. It also features a fingerprint scanner for quick logins and a microSD card slot for content creators.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699, now $599 @ Samsung

Samsung has never been afraid of color, and it proves that with its fire-engine red Galaxy Chromebook 2! This Chrome OS device comes packed with an Intel Core i3-10110U, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display. What's interesting about this laptop is that it's the first Chromebook with a QLED display. QLED is an energy-saving tech that outputs stunning colors and brightness without wasting too much battery.

Vaio SX : was $1300, now $849 @ Vaio

Can you say, "Pretty in pink"? This Vaio SX laptop has a soft, dainty touch with its rose-gold chassis. Vaio slashed $450 off the original price. This sweet-looking laptop comes with Intel Core i5-1155G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 12.5-inch, 1080p display.