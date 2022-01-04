MSI teams up with Ubisoft for gaming laptop — say hello to Rainbow Extraction Edition Crosshair 15

MSI collaborated with Ubisoft, the publisher behind popular IPs such as Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6, for a refreshed CES 2022 laptop line. However, there's one Ubisoft game that's getting the spotlight in this partnership: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series.

MSI and Ubisoft partnered up to release Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition, a limited-edition laptop based on an upcoming game mentioned in its namesake. Rainbow Six Extraction Edition is a cooperative multiplayer game that's set to launch on Jan. 20 on Microsoft Windows, PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

The Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition comes with a striking design on the lid that resembles the futuristic lab door gate in the upcoming game. If I didn't know any better, I'd think the laptop was an avante-garde armor to defend one's self from enemy projectiles. The laptop also features a striking yellow-and-black motif that matches Rainbow Six Extraction's theme colors.

Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition (Image credit: MSI)

Inside the laptop, you'll find a stunning ombre design on the deck that features a seamless transition from bright yellow to teal.

Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Exrraction Edition (Image credit: MSI)

The Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The 15.6-inch, 1440p display comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 2.5ms response rate. Ports include an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port, three USB Type-A ports and an audio jack. Its dimensions are 14 x 10 x 0.9 inches and it weighs 5 pounds.

Most importantly, the Rainbow Six Extraction Edition laptop comes with an exclusive bundle pack, which includes Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction PC game, a mouse pad and a gaming mouse. Pricing starts at $1,999.

Crosshair 15 and 17

MSI is also launching Crosshair 15 and Crosshair 17; they do not come with the bundle pack. Their designs are similar to the Rainbow Six Extraction Edition laptop, but their lids are more subdued.

Crosshair 15 (Image credit: MSI)

The Crosshair 15, packed with a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 144Hz refresh rate (or a 360Hz panel), comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TI GPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Crosshair 15 has dimensions of 14 x 10 x 1 inches and weighs 5.07 pounds.

The Crosshair 17 will appeal to those who prefer thinner bezels. It comes with a 17.3-inch, FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's packed with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of memory and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The Crosshair 17 weighs about 5.7 pounds and has dimensions of 15.7 x 10.8 x 1 inches.

Crosshair 17 (Image credit: MSI)

In terms of ports, both come with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port and an audio jack.

Gamers may also dig the laptop's Nahimic audio software featured in all three variants, which may give you a competitive advantage in first-person shooters like Rainbow Six Extraction. The app lets users tweak sound positioning (and other settings) with precision.

Pricing for the Crosshair 15 starts at $1,599 while the 17 starts at $1,649.