Far Cry 6: Release date, gameplay, story and more

Ubisoft has an impressive run of games coming, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, and, perhaps the most anticipated game, Far Cry 6.

This is a jam-packed lineup, but that's to be expected given the impending release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. For developers, this is the perfect time to load up on top franchises as gamers clamor for next-gen titles while the console releases grow nearer.

While it is almost certainly going to be the last of the aforementioned titles to be released, Far Cry 6 is one of the largest and most popular series of games for Ubisoft, so we are keeping a careful eye on each rumor, leak and official release as they come to light.

Here’s everything that we know so far about Far Cry 6, including the release date, setting, gameplay, story and more.

PS5 games: All confirmed games so far

Xbox Series X games: All confirmed games so far

Best gaming deals of July 2020

Ubisoft hasn’t given an official release date for Far Cry 6 yet, but rumors and leaks place the release date on February 18, 2021.

The first of these rumors came from the German site, GameReactor , which reported last month that Ubisoft would have five AAA games coming before April of 2021 and that Far Cry 6 would be the last of these.

The one caveat being that it might need to get pushed back due to COVID-19 or the abundance of major releases from the publisher, however, there has been no news to suggest this is the case.

Its English ver. pic.twitter.com/htPVQrQEn3July 10, 2020

Most recently, a listing for the game appeared to be accidentally published early to the Hong Kong PlayStation Store and was subsequently removed, which indicated the game was to be released on February 18, 2021.

Far Cry 5 was released in February of 2018 and the spin-off, Far Cry New Dawn came in February of 2019, so we have no reason to doubt the veracity of the leaks.

Far Cry 6 setting

According to the PlayStation Store leak, Far Cry 6 will take place in Yara, “a tropical paradise frozen in time.” We don’t know what that time might be, but based on the single-shot presumed to be the cover for the game, our best guess would be the 50s or 60s. It's possible the game will, in fact, take place in the present day.

One theory put forth by IGN News Editor Joe Skrebels is that Far Cry 6 could be a prequel to Far Cry 3 based on the matching scar seen on the child of the villain in Far Cry 6, and the live-action depictions of Vaas, one of the primary villains in Far Cry 3.

So. Is Diego in Far Cry 6 meant to be a young Vaas from Far Cry 3? pic.twitter.com/4trOhRtEhyJuly 10, 2020

The listing also indicates that this will be the largest setting of any Far Cry game, extending from jungles to beaches and at least one major city, Esperanza.

This certainly sounds like a return to form for the series, which had ventured into the western United States for Far Cry 5 and its spin-off. It’s a bit disappointing to see them not explore other potential environments, but many fans will likely be pleased to see the return of the more familiar setting.

Far Cry 6 story

The Far Cry series has typically cast you as an outsider to the locale of the game, but in this installment, you are playing a local guerilla fighter named Dani Rojas who is trying to overthrow the corrupt dictator running Yara, Anton Castillo.

Castillo is being voiced by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, which, given the higher profile voice talent suggests, a more significant role and deeper story for this installment when compared to some of the previous Far Cry games.

Castillo’s son Diego appears alongside him on the cover and, according to the text in the leaked PlayStation Store listing, is “following in his (Castillo’s) bloody footsteps.” Whether he is destined to become Vaas from Far Cry 3 or not, he certainly appears to be a prominent piece of this game.

Admittedly, the basic plotline seems pretty formulaic, but there is plenty of room for twists and turns, so we’re hoping to see more depth in the characters and setting as Ubisoft reveals additional details.

Far Cry 6 gameplay

We haven’t seen any official gameplay footage for Far Cry 6 yet, but hopefully, that will change with the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12 . We aren’t anticipating any major changes to the formula that has made the Far Cry series so successful, so expect an open world action-adventure styled first-person shooter with a wide array of weapons and vehicles at your disposal.

In keeping with the open-world style, the gameplay of most installments in the Far Cry series allows for different approaches to combat situations with stealth or more all-out assault both plausible options in most scenarios.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With the return to the tropical setting, we expect the gameplay to be extremely reminiscent of Far Cry 4 and previous installments, but with larger environments and more vehicles and weaponry.

A co-op mode has long been a part of the Far Cry series and will be present again for Far Cry 6 with the ability to play with up to 2 players simultaneously. There has been no indication yet as to whether this will follow the Far Cry 5 model of co-op, which allowed you to either join a friend for the full game. Otherwise, Far Cry 6 could return to the previous installments co-op, which was limited to side missions and general open-world play.

Far Cry 6 free upgrade

A PlayStation Store leak indicated that customers would receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game if they purchase it for PS4 and then move to the PS5. This will be a huge perk those who want to pick up Far Cry 6 before they make the upgrade to the PS5.

Also, the PS5 version comes as a free upgrade, so you'll only need to buy the game once anyway. pic.twitter.com/x0RYkbPj0MJuly 10, 2020