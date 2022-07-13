Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 drops to $329 during Prime Day deal bonanza

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is ultra cheap during the Prime Day 2022 festivities. It's stealing Amazon's shine by costing only $329 on Samsung's official website (opens in new tab). Its original price is $450, so you're saving $120,

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is now $120 off. This 2-in-1 Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge, so it easily transforms from laptop to tablet mode. This 12.4-inch Chromebook comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Do you want a laptop? Or a tablet? Well, with the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, you don't have to choose. You can have both. According to Samsung, this Chromebook is built to last. It's been tested according to MIL-STD-810, which means it can withstand drops of up to four feet and resists up to 40G of shock.

The model in this deal comes with an Intel Celeron 4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 12.4-inch display. Don't miss out on this ultra-cheap deal! It won't last for long (July 13 is the last day for Prime Day).