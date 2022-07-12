HOLY SMOKES! LG Ultragear QHD gaming monitor is $116 off in Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2022 is hitting as hard as ever with an onslaught of deals that refuse to give any of our wallets a break. And with the LG Ultragear QHD 27GL83A-B gaming monitor, we've absolutely found one of the best.

Right now you can get the LG Ultragear QHD 27GL83A-B for just $264 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $116 off its original price.

The LG Ultragear QHD is a high quality gaming monitor that won't disappoint. Its 1millisecond response time and 144Hz refresh rate, 2560x1440 resolution display should be great for first-person shooter players who need to see every little thing on screen at once and react to it as fast as possible.

2K resolution is no joke, and although it'll make running games a little more demanding, that extra power is absolutely worth the clarity. The LG Ultragear QHD can also tilt, height and pivot, allowing for some adjustability in set-up. Pivot, in particular, offers access to vertical monitor positioning.

If your desk space is on the tighter side, this feature is immensely valuable. The LG Ultragear QHD measures 24.2 x 14.4 x 2.2 inches without the stand, and weighs 15 pounds.

It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, which syncs the display's refresh rate to a Nvidia GPU, which can help reduce display stutter, input lag and eliminate screen tearing. And if you don't have a Nvidia GPU, it also features AMD's FreeSync technology, which accomplishes the same thing.