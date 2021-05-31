Best mouse in 2021

The best computer mouse is a subjective title, as not all hands suit any single mouse nor do all workstations accommodate every device. However, there are some fantastic peripherals out there that are great for catering to specific needs.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a laptop that doesn’t at least supply you with a serviceable touchpad, nothing beats the sheer performance and versatility of even the most basic mouse. Taking things one step further, a mouse specifically designed for the task at hand can help up your game by improving performance and comfort.

The mouse selection available on the market can become quite daunting if you don’t know what it is you’re looking for. If you want a gaming mouse, you can check out our selection for the best gaming mouse for a more in-depth look at what’s on the market. However, if you’re unsure about which mouse is best for you, we've selected several options best suited to an assortment of tasks to help you narrow down your decision. Whether you need a cutting-edge gaming mouse, something to improve your workflow, or just a new daily driver, Laptop has you covered.

What is the best computer mouse?

Realizing what it is you want from your peripheral can narrow down a veritable landslide of options. There is no true universal one-above-all mouse out there, but if you’re looking for a device that has the versatility to offer a little bit of everything (and do it all well), the Logitech MX Master 3 should be topping your shortlist. Logitech’s $99 premium peripheral has been a top pick of many for some time now thanks to its quality build, enduring comfort, and wealth of features. It’s a prime candidate for a solid and reliable daily driver that can perform well for any given task.

If you’re looking for something a little more travel friendly, the MX Anywhere 3 is the pocket-sized sibling of the MX Master 3. Boasting a similar level of premium features, the MX Anywhere 3 works wonders on any surface and can control up to three separate devices at once. Its reduced size also comes with a reduced price tag, meaning you can pick up the MX Anywhere 3 for $80.

Should you be looking for a mouse that offers you comfort and wrist support over long stretches of work, the Logitech ERGO M575 could be your saving grace. Not only will your body thank you, but your bank account will too, as the Logitech ERGO M575 only sets you back $50.

Released in 2019, the Logitech MX Master 3 remains to be the best mouse for productivity and creativity to this day. It’s a fantastic candidate for a reliable, catch-all daily driver, and whether you’re using Photoshop, Premier or Microsoft Office, the MX Master 3’s ergonomic design ensures comfort over longer periods of work. While you won’t see the MX Master 3 topping any lists as the best gaming mouse, it remains entirely serviceable in all but the most ultra-competitive of games thanks to its comfort and accuracy.

Its seven well-placed buttons afford a high level of customization for any task at hand, and two machined steel scroll wheels make vertical and horizontal navigation of even the largest documents a breeze. The Darkfield high-precision sensor allows for resolutions of up to 4000 DPI and remains accurate and responsive on virtually any surface — including glass. With ultra-fast USB-C charging, one full charge can last up to 70 days. And a single minute on charge can equate to 3 hours of usage. The MX Master 3 is a truly wireless experience that leaves you confident in its performance and uptime.

Packed with some of Logitech’s most premium features, this peripheral isn’t exactly a budget buy, and picking one up could set you back as much as $99. However, in terms of price-to-performance, the MX Master 3 is a safe investment. It’s a true all-rounder that doesn’t compromise on its core functionality as a productivity workhorse.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a high-performance, 20K DPI gaming mouse that allows you to make your mark on more than just the leaderboards. With 11 programmable buttons, 14 customizable Chroma lighting zones, and customizable scroll wheel resistance, the Razer Basilisk gives you ultimate control over your gaming experience.

Razer claims its optical switches to be the fastest in the industry, using infrared beams to transmit clicks instead of physical contact switches. This gives the Basilisk Ultimate a response time as low as 0.2 milliseconds and prevents the mouse from registering misclicks. It also helps reduce the wear and tear on the mouse itself, with Razer estimating a lifespan of up to 70 million clicks.

That longer-lasting lifespan might be what makes the Razer Basilisk Ultimate’s $169 price tag somewhat easier to swallow. A mouse this good is future-proof, and knowing it was created with durability in mind should leave you confident that you can game on it for a good number of years.

The Basilisk Ultimate is a right-handed mouse by design and doesn’t offer a left-handed variant. However, there’s the left-handed version of the Razer Naga available for a much more affordable $99, or the ambidextrous-friendly Logitech G Pro Wireless

For just $30, the SteelSeries Rival 3 is a budget buy that packs enough punch to handle itself across a variety of uses. Designed with gaming in mind, the Rival 3 contains a TrueMove sensor that tracks on a one-to-one scale. Capable of handling resolutions of up to 8,500 DPI, the mouse is accurate, responsive, and reliable.

For a budget peripheral, it makes for a great daily driver, allowing you to strike a balance between work and play effectively. While not the most ergonomic of designs, the SteelSeries Rival 3 is lightweight and comfortable to use over long periods. The Rival 3 isn’t as flashy or over-designed as some gaming mice tend to be. The RGB lighting isn’t obtrusive and can be disabled if you choose through the SteelSeries software.

Two thumb buttons on the left side of the mouse break what is an otherwise ambidextrous form, but for a truly ambidextrous mouse within a similar price range, there’s always the Logitech G900.

The MX Anywhere 3 is Logitech’s attempt to take many of the features found within the MX Master 3 and cram them into a mouse more suited for travel. A similar level of style and elegance remains, though now in a more compact and snug shape. It’s a perfect companion for those who find themselves on the go, as the MX Anywhere 3 is small enough to fit in a pocket, durable enough for travel, and features a battery life that lasts upwards of 70 days.

Cutting down on more than size, the MX Anywhere 3 is a premium mouse available for just $80. That reduction in price doesn’t equate to a reduction in features, though. You can still control multiple workstations simultaneously, save your button configurations into app-specific profiles, and enjoy superfast scrolling thanks to Logitech’s machined steel MagSpeed mouse wheel. The inclusion of Logitech’s Darkfield sensor also means you can reliably use the MX Anywhere 3 on practically any surface and still receive a fantastic and accurate experience.

That being said, this smaller profile won’t suit all hands and is better suited as a travel backup than as a daily driver. However, those with small-to-medium-sized hands shouldn’t find this as much of an issue. Left-handed users would have to give up on the two thumb buttons located on the left side of the mouse, though if this is an issue, there’s a more ambidextrous friendly alternative in the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse.

Tilted and curved to accommodate a relaxed grip, the M575 ergonomic trackball mouse takes the strain off of your arm, allowing you to control your cursor without moving the mouse an inch. It’s great for cramped workstations or anyone struggling with wrist fatigue from traditional mice.

Powered by a standard AA Battery, the M575 can power its 2,000 DPI advanced optical sensor over an impressive 24-month lifetime. The tracking is smooth and responsive, though it can be a head-twister at first if you’re not accustomed to a trackball interface. However, adjusting to the trackball across a variety of tasks isn’t as challenging as you’d think, especially for competent texters or analog stick users who are more used to having their thumbs take control.

While the M575’s design is ergonomically sound, it also cements itself as a right-hand-only mouse. With Logitech not catering to the left-handed amongst us, the best solution could be potentially found in the Elcom Left-Handed EX-G.