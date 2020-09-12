Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition review

The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition provides a customizable and comfortable way for left-handed gamers to play, but it's a little pricey.

After years in retirement, the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition has come back to life. It has all new specs of the previous models but, packed in a fresh design. Finally, left-handed users can get back into using a mouse designed specifically for them so they can play MMO games more comfortably. However, the Naga is a bit pricey, at $99, especially for a wired mouse. But overall, Razer’s latest adaptation of the Naga: Left-Handed Edition is the best gaming mouse for left-handed gamers.

Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition design

Like most of Razer’s products, the Razer Naga: Left-handed Edition looks sleek, featuring a black shell accented by Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. It comes in at 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.7 inches and weighs 4.8 ounces. The left side of the mouse features an indentation for the ring finger to rest on, and located to the side of that is a rubber grip panel designed for the pinkie finger.

(Image credit: Future)

The mouse is a bit bulky, especially near the ring finger rest, but it's definitely comfortable to hold. The palm rest features an RGB-lit Razer logo located in the center. The mouse has 20 buttons in total, which include the RGB-lit scroll wheel and the right and left clickers.There’s two DPI buttons and 1 through 12 numbered buttons on the left side. Underneath the mouse, you'll find the Razer Focus+ optical sensor and the profile indicator and button.

Unlike the Razer Naga Pro , the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition isn’t wireless. Instead it has a Razer Speedflex Cable to connect to your computer or laptop through the USB port. So you don’t have to worry about it dying while you’re playing your favorite games, but it would be nice to have a wireless version.

Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition comfort

Needless to say, if you have never used a left-handed mouse before, the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition will take some getting used to. But I feel as though the ring finger indentation and the pinky finger grip provided more stability than mice without them.

(Image credit: Future)

Full disclosure, I am ambidextrous, but I am used to right-handed mice, and so I’m still getting comfortable using the mouse with my left hand. I had a tendency of pressing on the number pad with my thumb accidently while trying to grip the mouse or press the left clicker. Despite that, the number pad curves inward, which let my thumb rest comfortably against it and made it easier to access the inputs while playing.

Overall, the mouse was extremely comfortable to use, and I didn't feel any strain even as I got used to it. The palm rest of the mouse was cozy and all of my fingers had somewhere to rest.

Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition performance

Thanks to the 12-button panel, the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition offers a wide-range of customization for gamers. Of course, you have to deal with the annoyance of configuring all of the buttons, but after some trial and error, you’ll appreciate Naga's customization options. You can assign up to five profiles to different games, which can be changed with the simple click of a button on the underside of the mouse.

(Image credit: Future)

I really discovered how many different options I had to customize this mouse when I loaded up Call of Duty: Warzone. I have never been good at playing with the keyboard and mouse, but configuring the mouse eliminated most of the need for the keyboard, which made it so much easier to play. I could switch my weapons, equip armor, sprint and even crouch with the mouse, making the controls feel much more natural. I can’t say I got any kills, but I did survive for a bit, so that's a win for me.

I definitely had much more luck playing Overwatch, although the Naga’s bulky shell made it hard to navigate on my mouse pad. Overall, the steadiness of the cursor mixed with the speedy performance of the mouse made it pretty easy for me to land a few kills.

I had to try this mouse on one of my all time favorite games: I am Bread. After making a few changes to the number pad, I made the treacherous journey across the room to fulfill my ultimate goal of becoming toast, all with just the mouse and arrow pad. I ended up having a really fun time getting used to the mouse and all that I could do with it.

It was a little frustrating figuring out what each game needs to make it work with the mouse, but the performance of the Naga itself was amazing. You just have to put time into configuring it.

Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition features

Like most of Razer’s mice, the Naga is powered by the Razer Synapse app and is outfitted with fancy mouse-related tech. Using the Synapse app, you can customize the 20 programmable buttons. Again, similar to the rest of Razer’s mice, the Razer Naga Pro boasts optical switches, which, according to Razer, are rated to last up to 50 million clicks.

(Image credit: Future)

This mouse also features five different profiles through its advanced on-board memory system. This means you can bring your mouse anywhere and it will have your settings saved into its memory. Located underneath the mouse, next to the Razer Focus+ optical sensor, is the word “profile” with an illuminated circle. By clicking the button, you can change profiles, and the profile indicator will change between five different colors: white, red, green, blue and cyan.

The optical sensor has been updated since the previous version. The Razer Focus+ optical sensor now offers up to 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy. This ensures that you can make swift and precise movements while playing all of your favorite games.

(Image credit: Future)

In the Razer Synapse app, you'll find a variety of options to customize your Razer products. The section for the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition comes with four different tabs: customize, performance, lighting and calibration. Customize allows you to change the roles of each of the 20 buttons on the mouse. The Performance tab includes the sensitivity settings, letting you customize the DPI between 100 to 20,000 within 5 stages. The Lighting tab lets you configure the lights on the mouse, which include the number pad, scroll wheel and the center logo. You can adjust the brightness, add effects or switch the lighting off when you’re idle or your computer’s display turns off. Meanwhile, the Calibration tab is where you adjust the calibration of the mouse.

The cherry on top for me is the 14-day risk-free return policy and the two-year limited warranty Razer offers to consumers free of charge.

Bottom line

The Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition offers left-handed gamers a more comfortable way to play some of their favorite games. With many options for customization and a very comfortable layout, gamers have the chance to buy a product made specifically for them. Not to mention the mouse itself allows for five different profiles, making switching from game to game easier than ever. However, the $99 price tag is a little pricey.

If you’re in the market for a cheap ambidextrous mouse, you can pick up the SteelSeries Sensei Ten for just $70, but it only offers two buttons as opposed to 12.

Despite that, the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition offers an experience you won’t find anywhere else, easily making it one of the best gaming mice for left-handed gamers.