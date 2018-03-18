How to Remove Suggested Apps from the Windows 10 Start Menu

Windows 10 is a great upgrade over past versions, except when it loves to suggest apps for you to use in the Start menu. Maybe some will see these as a welcome addition, but I've always found them a nuisance and referred to them as "the most polite spamming ever."
Fortunately, there's a way to get rid of them, taking complete control of your start menu.
1. Click the Start button.
2. Click the Settings icon.
3. Type "Start" in and select Start Settings.
4. Turn off "Occasionally show suggestions in Start." Also, feel free to disable other settings here, if you want a more minimalist Start menu. I prefer to have none of these options enabled.
And now, Windows 10 won't be mucking up the Start menu with stuff you never asked for.
